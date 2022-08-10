'A pretty exceptional opportunity': South Coast house-and-shop duo hits the market

A block containing a three-bedroom house and a completely operational cafe has hit the market in the South Coast village of Nelligen on the Clyde River.
The house at 1 Wharf Street has exposed timber ceilings and vast river views, said selling agent Sophie Luton of Luton Properties Manuka, but the main drawcard is the unique commercial opportunity presented by the River Cafe.
An option to take over and purchase the leasehold for the cafe is available, which has been operating for a number of years and is extremely popular with the locals.
"The cafe that is running there has a 10-year lease which is purchasable, so there is an opportunity to do your own thing while you live on site," Luton said.
"The historic right of trade of the Nelligen village actually means that if you don't continuously run a business for longer than 12 months you can't re-open it.
"There's a huge advantage there for this property because it is the only shop around the area."
The village of Nelligen is only 10 minutes from Batemans Bay, and tourists flock to the area during the peak holiday season.
Nelligen's location on the Clyde River also provides an attraction in itself, with water sports such as water-skiing also drawing large crowds in the warmer months.
"For a business and a getaway property, it's a pretty exceptional opportunity there," Luton said.
"The traffic that goes down there is huge, sometimes traffic going into Batemans Bay at peak season will be going all the way through Nelligen.
"The quite exceptional thing about [the location] is that it's a gateway to the entire South Coast."
The residence is perfect as a live-in home or can be used as a holiday house in what is an extremely popular coastal location.
"Underneath the house is an exceptional entertaining area; it's on stilts and has plenty of room," Luton said.
"The garden has camellias, an orange and a lemon tree, and the wraparound deck doubles as the perfect storage area.
"There is a lot more than first meets the eye with this one."
