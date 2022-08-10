The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

'A pretty exceptional opportunity': South Coast house-and-shop duo hits the market

By Sara Garrity
August 10 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The main drawcard for the property is the unique commercial opportunity it presents.

A block containing a three-bedroom house and a completely operational cafe has hit the market in the South Coast village of Nelligen on the Clyde River.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.