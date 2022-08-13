While there's a great buzz around skincare ingredients such as peptides and retinol at the moment, it pays to remember the benefits of time-honoured oil for top to toe nourishment.
Ella Baché's national training manager Gina Cook revisits the reasons you should add oil to your daily routine.
What are the benefits? Using an oil-based product allows for more intense skin nourishment, as this feeds the skin layer deeper and offers extra protection and nourishment. Oils tend to work in upper epidermal layers not deeper, which where we want for the best nourishment, especially in the cooler months.
What ways oils can be used? Depending on the product, there is a wide range of variety in use of oil based products.
One way can be adding a few drops of your favourite oil to a moisture protective, which is great for this season and when skin requires a step up from your regular moisture. Another way is applying four to five drops all over the face and doing a warm towel compress. This is extremely beneficial by infusing the oil deeply into the skin as an oil treatment mask.
Additionally, the new clean Ella Baché Face & Body Floral Oil version offers a full face and body experience - as why stop at the face! The additional ingredients like lavender oil and apricot kernel helps to soften the skin. This is best used prior to the shower, then stepping into a warm steamy shower so the oils penetrate the skin and leave a soft layer of hydration.
What ingredients should you look for? The most important thing is a good quality base oil, making sure it is pure and does not include alcohol. Although there are a range of oils, most are quite generic, however some may have added benefits like botanical collagen.
How do you avoid feeling like a slippery mess? With face oil, a little goes a long way! At night you can use four to five drops and pop your moisturiser on top, or just a couple in the morning.
