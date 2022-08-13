The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

How strokes are treated at Canberra Hospital's comprehensive stroke centre

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated August 13 2022 - 8:41pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberrans are being urged to keep watch for stroke symptoms with authorities saying those in the capital often present too late after developing symptoms.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.