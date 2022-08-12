Indulge in salted caramel | Trending

Whether it's a warm alternative to traditional neutral tones, an irresistible scent, or the real McKoy, this universal favourite is simply delicious.
Advertisement
Florence bag, $315. This beautiful buttery brown crossbody bag features stunning attention to detail. bypessoa.com
Salted caramel and vanilla soy candle, $44.95. A rich and addictively sweet fragrance, this new limited edition candle captures the sticky, salty and buttery elements of your favourite caramel treats. palmbeachcollection.com.au
Rockpool throw, $129. With reversible colours, this washable throw also has soft tassel edges and a cosy feel. koala.com/en-au
Jocelyn Proust Rosella vanilla and salted caramel diffuser, $21. Gorgeous packaging makes this room scent a wonderful gift idea. spotlightstores.com
Uma pumps, $220. Mix and match these versatile heels with any colour combination for the office. wittner.com.au
Too Delicious conditioner, $25. This super hydrating solid conditioner looks good enough to eat. ethique.com
Small paper bag, $32. Who said pencil tins had to be boring? This bone china bag could also hold flowers or make-up brushes. jonesandco.com.au
Gelato Drinks Co. Salted Caramel, $25. A new deliciously indulgent dessert drink inspired by the traditional process of crafting gelato, and made with real cream and natural flavours. Available at First Choice Liquor.
Advertisement
Halston blazer, $579.95. Team it with a simple white T-shirt and jeans and you've perfected ultra cool weekend wear. oncewas.com.au
Purely Byron Divine Ritual Transforming Facial Collection, $200. From a new range released this winter, pamper yourself with a little bit of Byron magic. purelybyron.com
Lounge knit jogger pants, $20. Wear these soft trackies with other neutral tones to nail the Coastal Grandma trend. target.com.au
Advertisement
Body Science Low Carb Mousse in Caramel Hokey Pokey, $35. Enjoy alone, or use to create a batch of high protein tarts. Available at Woolworths and Chemist Warehouse.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.