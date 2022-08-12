The Canberra Times

Indulge in salted caramel | Trending

Linley Wilkie
By Linley Wilkie
August 12 2022 - 10:30pm
SWEET: While many consider it a tasty treat, salted caramel is also a rich alternative to a neutral colour palette. Photo: Shutterstock

Whether it's a warm alternative to traditional neutral tones, an irresistible scent, or the real McKoy, this universal favourite is simply delicious.

