Trauma and war are inextricably linked. That's why nobody doubts Reg Chard, like so many of those sent to New Guinea to fight the Japanese, saw too much and has a story to tell. Now, with the assistance of journalist Daniel Lane, Chard has penned a book - The Digger of Kokoda - an account of his graphic, often horrific memories of those days. It's a vivid and interesting tale, and one in which - after 302 pages describing what he believes was his experience of war - Chard explains how he finally found meaning in his life.