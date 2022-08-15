The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra's Leanne Pompeani's City2Surf win adds to her World Cross Country Championship trial confidence

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated August 15 2022 - 7:16am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's Leanne Pompeani took out the City2Surf race with the third fastest time in its history. Picture: Karleen Minney

Leanne Pompeani is hoping her blistering City2Surf win - the third fastest in its history - will propel her to national selection in coming months.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.