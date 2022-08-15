Harbhajan Mann, Canadian star of Punjabi music and cinema, is performing live in Queanbeyan on Sunday.
He will be performing in the Bicentennial Hall from 6.30pm as part of his The Marvellous tour.
Indian-born Mann began singing as an amateur in 1980, and performed in local shows for the South Asian community while attending high school in Canada.
He has become a prominent figure in the revitalisation of Punjabi cinema and wants to "create music that will live for decades".
Tickets are from theq.net.au/ The link is here.
