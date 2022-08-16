The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney to seek backing for Voice to Parliament in meeting with state and territory counterparts

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated August 16 2022 - 8:25pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Labor is hoping to get state and territory backing for a First Nations Voice to Parliament as it aims to push through the first successful referendum in almost half a century.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.