Labor is hoping to get state and territory backing for a First Nations Voice to Parliament as it aims to push through the first successful referendum in almost half a century.
Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney will meet with her state and territory counterparts in Canberra on Wednesday evening, hoping to confirm bipartisan support for what she describes as the "nation-building project".
State and territory leaders gave in-principle support for the proposal earlier this year, a key development given a successful referendum requires majority support from voters in a majority of states.
Minister Burney described the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which first called for the Voice in 2017, as "above politics".
"I want to work cooperatively with the states and territories to make this nation-building project a reality," she said.
"This is a once in a generation opportunity to improve the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people. We must seize this opportunity to make lasting change."
Minister Burney said she would work "cooperatively" on Labor's pledge to replace the controversial Community Development Program, and to ensure each jurisdiction is on track to meet its Closing the Gap targets.
The ministers will also discuss First Nations outcomes from the September jobs and skills summit, to be held in Canberra.
The federal government will also receive updates on each state's progress on treaty and truth-telling.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Tuesday said the state was "on a formal path to treaty", and expected treaty negotiations to begin in 2024.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made a referendum on the Voice a priority of government this term, in July unveiling his "simple" proposed question.
The Commonwealth is yet to reveal whether it will offer funding during the referendum campaign, and would be bound to provide the same cash injection to both the Yes and No camps.
Some pro-Voice stakeholders are opposed to Commonwealth funding, wary of boosting what they fear could be a racist No campaign.
And with corporate Australia believed likely to back the Voice, there is a view no funding for either campaign would prove a strategic leg-up for the Yes camp.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
