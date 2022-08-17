Two people have died with COVID in the ACT in the latest reporting period, with more people dying from the virus in Canberra than ever before.
The deaths of a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s were reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, it follows a report of four deaths the day prior.
A woman in her 30s and a man in his 20s are among those who have been reported as having died with COVID in recent days.
Despite the relatively high death rate for the ACT, daily case numbers remain relatively low, with 425 new cases reported, compared to 412 the day prior.
The seven-day rolling average has also been trending downwards recently.
Overall caseloads continue to drop too, with 2245 active cases in the latest period, down from 2294 active cases on Tuesday.
There were 136 people in hospital at the time of the latest report, with two people in intensive care and one requiring ventilation.
Of the 425 new cases, 268 were detected by the PCR test and 157 by the rapid test.
There was an average of 500 cases last week compared to around 600 or 700 in the week prior.
Friday marked 12 months since the ACT went into a snap lockdown when a young man became the first case to be discovered in more than a year.
Meanwhile Australia could register its 10 millionth case of COVID-19 by the end of August.
The nation is also closing in on 13,000 deaths from coronavirus since the pandemic began in early 2020.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
