Researchers in Professor Andy Thompson's Caltech laboratory found the narrow Antarctic Coastal Current causes a feedback process which speeds up the melting of ice sheets. This is because freshwater released into the current from melting ice traps warm water beneath ice shelves along the vulnerable West Antarctic peninsula. This results in a cycle where more freshwater is released into coastal currents that repeatedly pushes more warm water below the ice. Such a cycle could mean ice shelves melt at far greater rates than previously believed.