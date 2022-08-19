Independents are demanding Labor prioritise ensuring future prime ministers cannot slip into "autocratic-style of government", over punishing Scott Morrison for the secret ministries scandal.
The Greens are pushing ahead with their attempts to refer Mr Morrison to the powerful parliamentary privileges committee, which could force the former prime minister to apologise to parliament.
There are also calls for the secret power-grab to be explored as part of a broader royal commission into Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the expanded crossbench is warning putting one man to the "sword" won't avert another prime minister enabling "an autocratic-style of government" in the future.
Mr Morrison is under fire for secretly assuming control over five significant portfolios, without alerting the public, the vast majority of his colleagues, or all but one of the impacted ministers.
Independent MP Kylea Tink told The Canberra Times the scandal had laid bare Australian democracy's reliance on conventions and good will, calling for publication of ministerial responsibility to be made law.
But Ms Tink said politicians were often in a "rush to put perpetrators to the sword", and would like to see Labor focus "less on the punishment and more on picking up the rulebook".
"I don't know what drove [Mr Morrison] to make that decision ... what frightens me as an Australian is that he was able to do it so autocratically and we didn't know about it," she said.
"The individual and the approach that was taken needs to be looked at, but the most important thing we can do coming out of this is make sure it never happens again."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is due to receive advice from the Solicitor-General on the matter on Monday.
Ms Tink warned prime ministers wielded an "extraordinary amount of arbitrary power", citing Mr Albanese's cuts to MP staffing levels, which was not reflected on enough in public debate.
"Effectively, it was the enabling of an autocratic-style of government, and that's not who we are or who we want to be," she said.
"[But] just punishing one person isn't necessarily going to close that loophole for the next one who may want to walk through it."
Ms Tink supported a royal commission into Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had included decisions which "should never be repeated", and hoped it would be given the scope to explore Mr Morrison's secret power grab.
Senior Liberals have been particularly infuriated by Mr Morrison not disclosing his secret powers to ministers whose portfolios he co-opted, including former treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who lived with his boss at times during the pandemic.
Independent MP Monique Ryan, who won Kooyong from Mr Frydenberg at the election, was more concerned about "what happens next to prevent this kind of secrecy" than immediate repercussions for Mr Morrison.
Dr Ryan also called for greater transparency into then-attorney-general Christian Porter's input into the scheme, and how the public service may have been implicated by Mr Morrison's move.
"This is a very serious matter," she said.
"We need further information about what actually happened, particularly which members of the government were involved, the role the former attorney-general played, and whether the public service was drawn in and to what extent.
"As a starting point I think the convention requiring the parliament being informed of every new minister sworn in by the Governor-General should be law."
Independent MP Sophie Scamps has publicly aired her support for Mr Morrison being "urgently" referred to the privileges committee, and said a rule change should be explored.
"Questions need to be answered about this undemocratic and secretive self-appointment process," she told the ABC this week.
"Australians deserve better, so understanding what happened when, and who knew what, will be the first step to restoring trust in our democracy."
Mr Albanese on Friday stopped short of supporting a royal commission, but flagged an examination of Australia's response to the pandemic would occur "in some form" in the future.
"We will need to have an examination in some form of what we got right, what we got wrong, how we can do better," he told Today.
"We will make that decision at some time in the future."
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
