There is no doubt that enshrining an emissions reduction target in legislation is a crucial first step: providing certainty, transparency and an element of urgency to task ahead of us. Labor is to be congratulated for making this an immediate priority and for accepting sensible amendments from the Greens and crossbench that will ensure 43 per cent is set as a floor, not a ceiling on ambition, along with improvements to the transparency and accountability of the legislation. But ultimately, reducing Australia's emissions by 43 per cent in the next eight years won't be achieved merely by setting a target - even one by legislation - but by the market rules, regulation and policies governing Australia's highest-emitting sectors.