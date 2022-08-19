The Canberra Times
Ebony Bennett: so-called climate wars are far from over. We need action on climate peace

Ebony Bennett
Ebony Bennett
August 19 2022
As people gathered for the electric vehicle summit in Canberra yesterday, the hope in the air was palpable. But despite the Albanese government's rhetoric, the so-called climate wars are far from over. In reality, the fight for meaningful climate peace is only just beginning.

Ebony Bennett

Canberra Times columnist

Ebony Bennett is deputy director for The Australia Institute and a former Greens media advisor and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

