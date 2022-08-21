Completely failing to justify his covert power grab, a biblically righteous Morrison actually admitted that it was specifically those ministers able to exercise powers without cabinet approval, that he needed to shadow in case their decisions presented "some threat to the national interest as a result of unilateral action by an individual". Lest there be any confusion, the notional "individual" referred to here is either Josh Frydenberg, Morrison's treasurer and supposedly his closest, dearest friend, or Mathias Cormann (and his replacement Simon Birmigham), or his home affairs minister, Karen Andrews. Or even Christian Porter, who had first shown Morrison how to appoint himself with a simple letter.