Michael and Lynne Pezzullo must be one of Canberra's busiest couples, but they still find time to give back, including walking 123 kilometres on the Cape to Cape trail in Western Australia to raise funds for the Liver Foundation.
Economist Dr Lynne Pezzullo became the new chair of the Liver Foundation in February, working with a small team. The foundation receives no direct government funding, despite liver cancer being the fastest-growing cancer affecting Australians.
Michael Pezzullo, secretary of the Department of Home Affairs, will be by his wife's side on the 123km trek in October, from Cape Naturaliste to Cape Leeuwin, in the south west corner of Western Australia.
"We just want to build the organisation and really raise awareness of the whole issue of liver disease, because it is so stigmatised, still," Lynne Pezzullo said.
"And people really have no real knowledge of how prevalent it is. You know, there are 2900 new cases of liver cancer each year and about 2500 deaths from liver cancer and yet most liver cancer is completely preventable, if it's detected early."
Dr Pezzullo said the foundation was keen to establish a better screening and detection program for liver cancer.
"It's a silent disease, so you don't often know you've got fibrosis until it's stage 3, which is very advanced, or stage 4, which is actually cirrhosis," she said.
The common picture of liver disease was cirrhosis, caused by alcoholism, or hepatitis caused by drug use or unsafe sex.
"But it's not actually," Dr Pezzullo said. "Most of it, these days, is caused by obesity and being overweight, just like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and other forms of cancer."
Children could also suffer forms of liver cancer.
Dr Pezzullo said liver disease was one of the leading causes of premature death in Australia, but even stage 3 fibrosis could be reversed through changes in diet and exercise.
"Once it gets to the liver cancer stage, it's a very low survival rate, it's only 19 per cent. So you really want early detection," she said.
"You can screen through a blood test or an ultrasound or a combination of the two."
Part of her job with the Liver Foundation is establishing the cost-effectiveness of screening and early detection, saying software could be added at the time of other abdominal screening for a nominal amount to also screen for liver disease, with an outcome known "within 10 minutes".
And then there is her personal mission to raise the profile of the Liver Foundation and the work it does.
The Pezzullos have favourite walking spots around Canberra, including Red Hill, Mount Taylor, Mount Ainslie and Mount Majura, spending quality time together away from their busy careers.
They have done other fundraising treks including three for muscular dystrophy - Nepal in 2009, Tour de Mt Blanc in 2011 and Mount Toubkal in Morocco in 2013.
In 2016, the Pezzullos hiked the Kokoda Trail for domestic violence awareness in Papua New Guinea.
And in 2018 they walked up Mount Kosciusko for cerebral palsy.
Dr Pezzullo, a dynamo, has also herself climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania for the Women's Forum and walked the Larapinta Trail in the Northern Territory for Project Independence (disability housing for young people).
The treks raise money and awareness, but also keep the Pezzullos fit.
"Walking is one of the best things you can do," Dr Pezzullo said. "Keeping all your organs nice and safe."
And this latest trip has a special significance for the couple.
"It's nice because we organised the walk for the 1st to the 7th of October because our wedding anniversary is the seventh," she said. It will be their 33rd anniversary.
Mr Pezzullo is happy to help spread the word that liver disease is preventable.
"There is so much people can easily do to look after themselves and prevent this disease or stop it progressing," he said.
"That's why we are hiking 123 kilometres to raise awareness and to support the Liver Foundation in its work.
"We hope this trek saves lives."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
