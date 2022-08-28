The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Visual art

Review: Emilio Cresciani: Reconstructed Landscapes explores climate change through photochips

By Brian Rope
August 28 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emilio Cresciani, Royal National Park, 2021. Picture: Supplied

Emilio Cresciani: Reconstructed Landscapes. M16 Artspace. Until September 4, 2022. m16artspace.com.au.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Visual art
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.