The total exhibition is a wonderful and poignant set of works. What is on exhibition here is the trauma imposed on ecosystems essential to our lives. The billions of trees cut down annually are represented by these "photochips", symbolising what we are doing to our natural environment. Cropping of film images would rightly be considered by many as an act of vandalism. Bold cutting of the images into numerous pieces represents the experienced trauma. Sliced - even shredded - in such a way that the film cannot be put back together in its original form is a clear metaphor shouting to us that, when the damage done to the forests is massive, regeneration is impossible.