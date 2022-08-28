The aforementioned small print Wayfinder was included because it works well with the larger one, Perfect Moment... Right Now, alongside it. The colours in the two works are the same delicious reds and greens. The small work is an archival pigment print mounted to aluminium, whereas the larger one is an eco-solvent print on solve glaze satin rag. I was previously not familiar with eco-solvent inks, but limited research tells me they have their colours suspended in a mild biodegradable solvent, and they don't contain as many volatile organic compounds. The eco-solvent prints in the show are vibrant - and it is okay to put water on them.