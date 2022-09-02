The use of soda vapour has been called "painting with fire" because of the beautiful marks and textures left on the surface of the pots during the firing process. Instead of conventionally using salt, Henderson uses a wet mixture of baking soda inserted into the kiln during firing. During the firing process the water in the soda mixture evaporates, causing the vapours to react with the flames. The markings caused by this interaction make each pot unique. The colour of the clay and slips used determine the coloured surfaces of the pots. A lot of skill and experience is involved, not merely chance, to create the beautiful coloured, mottled and textured surfaces of her pots.