The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Will China's economy overtake America's? Maybe not

Adam Triggs
By Adam Triggs
August 24 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Economists calculated that China would overtake America as the world's largest economy by the mid 2020s. Picture: Shutterstock

Few things are certain when it comes to the future of the global economy. But everyone seemed to agree on one thing: that China would soon overtake America as having the world's largest economy, measured by gross domestic product (GDP) at market exchange rates.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Triggs

Adam Triggs

Columnist

Adam Triggs is a director within Accenture Strategy, a visiting fellow at the Crawford School at the Australian National University, a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a fellow at Macquarie University's E61 institute. He writes fortnightly for ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.