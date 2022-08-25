The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence
Opinion

Australia must now transition to local defence capability

By Bec Humble
August 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We must recognise a different risk appetite and collaborate across government, the Department of Defence and industry to deliver a truly sovereign defence capability right here in Australia. Picture: Shutterstock

Rising global security threats from Russia's invasion of the Ukraine to the possibility of China using force to stake its claim on Taiwan is presenting a unique - and urgent need - for Australian businesses to grow, expand and help build our sovereign capability.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.