The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Corey Girvan pleads guilty to aggravated robbery after stealing taxi in Duffy

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated August 25 2022 - 12:58am, first published August 24 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Girvan, who smashed a taxi window with an axe with the driver was in the car. Picture: Facebook

A teenager threatened to "smash" a Canberra taxi driver with an axe after using the weapon to break the cab's window and steal the car.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.