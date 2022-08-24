The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Faster job offers, hybrid work needed to get and keep top APS talent: recruitment report

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
August 24 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accessing national talent pools and managing geographically dispersed teams is now an essential strategy for tackling Canberra's talent shortages, the report found. Picture: Shutterstock

Employers must adapt to the skill shortage and embrace change, says Simon Cox from HorizonOne Recruitment following the release of his report into Canberra's employment market challenges.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.