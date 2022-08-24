The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Public servants 'misunderstood' - it's not all cocktail parties

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated August 24 2022 - 1:48am, first published 1:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former head of the Australian consular service, Ian Kemish. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The public service is misunderstood and deserves more respect, according to one of the nation's most senior former diplomats.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.