This is the same logic Mr Morrison used to defend the secrecy surrounding his portfolio self-appointments. If the prime minister did not have the authority to override the states' power to manage the pandemic, did he not also need a mechanism to centralise his authority to directly negotiate with the states and territory leaders in those 57 critical decision-making meetings? Meetings, which did not include ministers and department secretaries? Given the fact the Biosecurity Act gave the sitting health minister unilateral powers to override all Australian laws, did not give Mr Morrison de jure power to negotiate within the national cabinet all whose members surely knew that they were negotiating with a lame duck because of established Australian parliamentary traditions?