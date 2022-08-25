The Canberra Times
Peter Dutton raises President Xi and President Putin in again slapping down 'woke' events

By Karen Barlow
Updated August 25 2022 - 8:03am, first published 7:30am
Peter Dutton. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has taken aim at the move by new Defence Minister Richard Marles to scrap his 2021 ban on "woke" diversity and inclusion events for Defence staff, raising the "reality" of the Chinese and Russian presidents and reminding that "we live in an uncertain time".

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

