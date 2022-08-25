The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Michelle Grattan: Can Anthony Albanese, Jim Chalmers wring consensus from union-business impasse over industrial relations?

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
Updated August 25 2022 - 9:48pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The escalating cost of living is your ally when you're an opposition seeking election, but when you're in office, it's a rampaging beast to manage, economically and politically.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.