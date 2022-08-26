The Canberra Times
Queanbeyan High School students appear in But Out Boondah anti-smoking campaign

Sarah Lansdown
Sarah Lansdown
Updated August 26 2022 - 7:20am, first published 7:00am
Queanbeyan High School students Tyson Russell, Logan Russell, Damien Dowton, Thomas Russell and Damon Laws re-enact the bogong dance, which features in a new anti-smoking advertisement. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A group of Indigenous students at Queanbeyan High School are leading the fight against smoking and vaping through a new campaign infused with a love of country and culture.

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

