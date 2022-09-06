Deciding we weren't quite done yet, we order one of each of the desserts on the menu to share - the Matcha cheesecake and the custard taiyaki ($12 each), both of which are served with black sesame ice cream. These are desserts for people who don't have a massive sweet tooth, with neither overly sweet, and quite small in size. The Matcha cheesecake is one for fans of the green tea powder, albeit, it was a little more solid than I like cheesecakes to be. But the taiyaki was a favourite over the two, however, with the fish-shaped pancake - which is filled with custard - offering a sweetness to the dish that when paired with the ice cream, gave an overall balance.