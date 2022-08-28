Curtin seven-year-old Felicity Gribble is already an Australian champion, coming out on top in her chosen sport of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in a recent national competition in Melbourne.
Head coach Renato Vieria at her club Chave De Ouro Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Fyshwick was proud of her achievement at the Australian Jiu Jitsu Championships.
"It's one of the biggest Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competitions in Australia, people come from all around Australia," he said.
"She did a great job. It's very good to see but the most important part is to see the hard work they put in.
"They are champions because they do what the others don't do. We offer the space and the knowledge, but the champions, they do it because they like the hard work. She is working really hard, coming to training every day and she's always keen and happy to be there, which is the most important thing.
"There is no pressure from the parents, it is just her will, which is beautiful to see, a seven-year-old so dedicated to a sport that she is enjoying. I think it will help her in the future, in building character and giving her confidence."
Felicity, who is in year one at Holy Trinity Primary School in Curtin and also plays rugby for Easts Under 7s, is definite about her favourite part of the sport.
"Probably when I do competitions," she said.
And her medal is already in a special place to remind her every day of her achievement.
"It's in my room, hanging on my wardrobe," she said.
Felicity's parents Chris and Rowena were also proud of her dedication.
"We're proud of her for stepping onto the mat and taking up the challenge and having a go. She's got more courage than I have," Chris said.
Her coach even travelled overnight on the bus to Melbourne to support her at the competition.
Chave De Ouro had further success at the championships - Sideri Pashalidis won bronze in the under 10s while two adults were also crowned national champions.
In the adults' competition, brown belt Suwit Kimsat and blue Chris Wiid came out on top. Chris won in his weight division and also in the open competition, where there was no weight limit.
Mr Vieria said the key to the sport was giving its participants confidence and discipline.
"The self-defence part, that will come in time," he said.
"The program trains the instinct to react in the best way over time, so it's real and the student really understands how to move their body.
"The Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is very important in people's life, it gives them a social life. You feel very comfortable because it is a very safe, friendly environment."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
