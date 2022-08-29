The Canberra Times
Coulson Aviation crew received incomplete safety information before air tanker crash near Cooma: Australian Transport Safety Bureau report

Doug Dingwall
Doug Dingwall
Updated August 29 2022 - 3:26am, first published 3:00am
The crash site of the Lockheed C-130 large air tanker, inset left, north-east of Cooma killed three US firefighters. Picture supplied

The NSW Rural Fire Service did not give a pilot all the information needed to make an informed safety decision before an air tanker crash that killed three American firefighters near Cooma during the Black Summer bushfires, an investigation has found.

