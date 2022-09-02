The boxed environments of Laurence present small immersive mirrors on the process of mourning for the devastation and for taking joy in the healing of the environment. These dark reflective panels need to be peered into and are not exhibited to advantage in this museum's display where there are too many reflecting surfaces. Atkins has the rare ability to combine the micro and macro visions in the same work. As a printmaker, her wonderful wood engravings, woodcuts and monotypes convey a strong sense of healing, in the sense of healing the land in this farm and, in this instance, healing herself after a period of loss and turmoil in her life.