Burger Villains opens a new store in Tuggeranong and is giving away 200 free burgers

Karen Hardy
Karen Hardy
August 30 2022 - 1:50am
Burger Villains is giving away 200 burgers at the new Tuggeranong store. Picture supplied

People of Tuggeranong rejoice. Burger Villains are opening their third Canberra store in Tuggeranong Square and they're giving away 200 free burgers to celebrate.

