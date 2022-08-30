People of Tuggeranong rejoice. Burger Villains are opening their third Canberra store in Tuggeranong Square and they're giving away 200 free burgers to celebrate.
So get down to Greenway from noon on September 3, the first 200 customers will get a free Smash burger and once they've all gone $2.50 combo upgrades will also be on offer.
Burger Villains are quickly proving to be anything but evil. The business was started by passionate Canberra locals who wanted to change the world of burgers.
"We thought there was a bit of a gap in the market for burgers that compete with the best independent and gourmet burger joints on taste, but at a price that competes with the drive-through options," says co-founder Kuber Sethi.
"It sounds simple but customers really appreciate the value, especially right now with prices skyrocketing everywhere."
The team have been quietly building a name for themselves in Canberra with their Phillip venue opening in October 2021 and their Page venue opening in June 2022.
Having three locations will allow them to deliver their affordable burgers to even more suburbs, meeting the demands of their hungry and loyal customers.
"So many people told us they wished our delivery radius hit their suburbs so when the venue opportunity popped up, we couldn't resist," Sethi said.
"It ticks a lot of the same boxes for what has worked for us in Phillip and Page, the site is pretty basic at the moment and a little off the main track but we're excited because it's still in the heart of Tuggeranong so it will be a convenient spot for lots of people who love their burgers."
"We have some pretty big plans for store upgrades in the future but for now, it's all about delivering burgers that are big on flavour but low on cost."
As well as burgers, Burger Villains now offer four varieties of wings including classic buffalo, Gangjeong BBQ, double fried and spicy Porto.
A special burger of the month will be available soon, as well as loaded chips and a few other little surprises.
Burger Villains newest location is 10/341 Reed St, Greenway, in Tuggeranong Square and they will be open 5-9pm, seven days with lunch service available at a later date.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
