Slowly, I creep further into the depths of Sherwood Forest. Most of the deciduous trees and are still lifeless, yet to awake from their winter slumber. Suddenly I hear a crack behind me. Alone, I cautiously peer over my shoulder, almost expecting to see the ghost of Robin Hood emerging from the thick undergrowth, a quiver of arrows slung over his shoulder. But no, thankfully it's just a branch snapped off a grand old oak tree by an over-enthusiastic cockatoo.
Of course, the chance of Robin Hood haunting here is slim, especially as I'm in the foothills of the Brindabellas, and not in the heroic outlaw's homeland in Nottinghamshire.
However, with its magical forest of oaks, cedars and elms, Canberra's Sherwood Forest is just as enticing a place to visit as its namesake in England. And at this time of year, with meadows of daffodils, jonquils, and snow drops erupting in colour, I dare say it's even more enchanting.
More about the flowers later, but first - why was this far-flung patch of the bush capital named after one of the best-known forests of English folklore?
Well, it was named by Eliza Phillips, one of the first European immigrants to the area who just so happened to hail from Nottinghamshire. Soon after settling here with her husband Henry in 1863, according to family legend, Eliza planted an acorn from the original Sherwood Forest to remind her of her birthplace.
Today a huge oak, possibly the one she first planted, stands sentinel, welcoming visitors who make the trip to this secret valley, near Uriarra.
Almost an hour's drive from Civic, followed by a walk (the length varies depending which route you take) on a maze of forest tracks, Sherwood Forest is relatively remote today, so one can only begin to imagine how isolated it was when the Phillips first arrived here.
With Queanbeyan, the nearest town back then, a full day's ride away by horse, the Phillips needed to be self-sufficient so grew all their fruit, veggies, dairy, meat, and eggs on site. Well before the days of refrigeration, they also dug a "cool room" into the side of the creek. Unfortunately, over a century of floods has destroyed any evidence of the curious cavern. The Phillips' seven-room slab homestead is also long gone - demolished in the mid 1900s due to subsidence by rabbits.
Nonetheless the legacy of the Phillips lives on with the fields of bulbs they planted which spring to life this time each year and attract a small number of visitors who know about this special place.
As the day finally warms up, I'm joined by a family whose parents roll out the picnic rug. Divine! Is there a more picturesque picnic spot in the ACT?
While the kids play hide n' seek behind the elms, I can't help but think they are somehow channelling the spirits of the four children the Phillips raised here all those years ago.
But like just about anywhere in rural Australia in the 19th century, life wasn't easy and often tainted by tragedy of which the Phillips had more than their fair share.
In 1902, their youngest son George was killed at "Dingo Dell" while shooting wallabies. Tom, his older brother, found him lying dead in a pool of blood with a bullet wound just above his left ear. An inquiry determined that he'd been accidentally shot by a bullet fired by a friend which had ricocheted off a tree.
At the time of the accident, George's wife Louisa was in hospital in Sydney suffering from hydatids, and his death at 29 years of age left three young children without a father. Sadly, just two years later the family was mourning again when Louisa died, leaving the orphaned children to be brought up by Henry and Eliza.
After lunch more walkers arrive to admire the flowers, but it's far from crowded. Amongst these are Rosemary and Bob Parker of Fisher who have been making annual pilgrimages to this out-of-the-way floral display for 20 years. It's their second visit this season, and they are already planning a third.
"It's the best I've seen the flowers for years," marvels Rosemary, crouched on all fours to take close-up photos of the distinctive double-flowered Rip van Winkle daffodils.
But it's not just nature lovers who are drawn to this secluded forest. Also checking out this year's blooms is Brent Dawson, the great-grandson of Henry Phillips. The chirpy Victorian has driven all the way from Bendigo with his wife Lee-Ann to walk in the footsteps of his ancestors.
And Brent's verdict?
"It's looking absolutely magnificent," he announces. "There are lots of the flowers already out, and there are many more buds about to open up, and what's more, the creek is flowing nicely."
So, what are you waiting for? Grab your Maid Marion or your Merry Band of Men and beat a path to Sherwood Forest before the rest of Canberra does.
How to get there: There are several ways to access the old Sherwood Homestead site, including walking 3km each way from Blue Range Hut (a 45-minute drive from the City Centre). The shortest walk involves first driving 5km along East-West Road (off the Brindabella Road) and following signs to Sherwood until you reach a locked gate. From there it's only about a 1.5km stroll on a forest track to the old homestead site and spring floral display.
1. Henry was a jack of all trades, as you had to be in that era, living so far from a town. He was a beekeeper, sawmiller, teacher and postmaster at nearby Uriarra until 1903. In fact, before settling at Sherwood in 1863, Henry Phillips cut the beams which can still be seen today in the ceiling of St John's church in Reid. It's likely he met his wife-to-be, Eliza, at the church for she was employed in the Church of England Rectory in Acton as a nanny/maid.
2. The seven-room home featured slab walls and a stringy bark roof, that was later replaced with corrugated iron. Every year before Christmas the separate kitchen (to reduce fire risk) was re-lined with newspaper for insulation.
3. On her wedding day, Louisa (nee Oldfield) who married the Phillips' youngest son George at Uriarra in 1896, wore "a dress of handsome cream Indian crepe cloth, trimmed with cream liberty silk and lace, toque [small cap] and veil to match. She also carried a lovely bouquet of white poppies and jonquils, and maiden-hair ferns". Talk about making the best of your surroundings.
4. About 150 metres south-west of the homestead site is a small graveyard - the final resting place for Henry (1913, aged 89) and Eliza (1922, aged 84). Their infant son was also interred here. The burial plot, consecrated as an official Anglican cemetery, is marked by a plaque as well as an oak tree. The original tree was sadly destroyed by the 2003 Canberra fires but was replaced several years ago by ACT Parks and Conservation Service which now manages the historic site.
5. After being vacant for many years and undermined by rabbits, the homestead was demolished in the mid-1900s. Some garden fences remained until the 2003 bushfires and "Sherwood" was added to the ACT Heritage Register in 2015.
Rating: Medium
Clue: 1992
How to enter: Email your guess along with your name and address to tym@iinet.net.au. The first correct email sent after 10am, Saturday September 3, wins a double pass to Dendy, the Home of Quality Cinema.
Last week: Congratulations to Oscar Kendon of O'Connor who was first to identify last week's photo as a tree-sit in bushland near Aranda. The photo was sent in by Kumalie Walker who loves stumbling on curiosities like this in the bush and whose "eldest son found it a good place to perch on a break from our walk to play games on his phone". According to Kumalie, the platform of unknown origin is on the Aranda side of Caswell Drive - the closest access point is from Araba Street where it abuts the nature reserve and is at Latitude -35.26715 Longitude 149.08534.
Leonie McPherson of Monash, who worked at the US embassy when Lyndon Baines Johnson (LBJ) visited Canberra in 1966, confirms that the 192cm (6ft. 3.5in.) tall POTUS "did indeed have a large bed installed in the 'presidential suite' at the Rex Hotel on Northbourne Avenue for his visit". Leonie is, however, unable to confirm whether, as some suggest, the bed was craned in through a window as it was too large for the lift or stairs.
Did You Know? The tallest US president was Abraham Lincoln. He pipped LBJ by 1cm.
Paul Bainton of Gilmore was captivated by the scene that greeted him on a recent early morning green waste drop-off in heavy fog at Corkhill Brothers in Mugga Lane. No sign of the Great Sphinx though.
CONTACT TIM: Email: tym@iinet.net.au or Twitter: @TimYowie or write c/- The Canberra Times, GPO Box 606, Civic, ACT, 2601
Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.
