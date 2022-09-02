1. Henry was a jack of all trades, as you had to be in that era, living so far from a town. He was a beekeeper, sawmiller, teacher and postmaster at nearby Uriarra until 1903. In fact, before settling at Sherwood in 1863, Henry Phillips cut the beams which can still be seen today in the ceiling of St John's church in Reid. It's likely he met his wife-to-be, Eliza, at the church for she was employed in the Church of England Rectory in Acton as a nanny/maid.