The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra house prices decline further as CoreLogic's August Home Value Index reveals 2 per cent fall in values

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
August 31 2022 - 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The downswing in property values was something Simon Ochsenbein took note of when preparing to sell. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Canberra house values fell 2 per cent in August as national property values recorded the largest monthly decline since 1983.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.