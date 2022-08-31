The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Electric Bike Library expands with seven new bikes

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
August 31 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Canberra Electric Bike Library is set to expand. SEE-Change Executive Officer Brook Clinton rides a compact e-cargo bike. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

If you've been wondering whether you need to buy an electric bike, you don't.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.