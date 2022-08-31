If you've been wondering whether you need to buy an electric bike, you don't.
Well, you do, but not right away.
Advertisement
The Canberra Bike Library is expanding, providing everyone with an opportunity to borrow one before forking out for something that might end up gathering dust.
Here's what you need to know:
Canberrans have had the option to borrow an electric bike through SEE-Change - a sustainability organisation supported by the ACT government - since 2020.
The problem has been its popularity, with waiting lists of up to six months to get a go on an ebike.
In response, the ACT government has made more bikes available, increased opening hours and extended the program for another two years.
No books though, I'm afraid.
Bikes are loaned out for two weeks at a time, with the borrower just paying for the insurance.
Individuals pay $35 and families pay $50. Pedal Power members are covered.
Anyone wanting one fills out a form on the SEE-Change website and waits for the team to get in touch.
Borrowers get a demonstration on the day and they pick them up from the Downer Community Hall.
Bikes come with locks, lights and all the bells and whistles.
There are several models available, which retail from less than $2000 to closer to $3000.
The E-City has a slightly larger frame and is designed to get up to about 25 kilometres per hour.
"It'll get to over 30km down Northbourne, though," is what I was told.
That's basically the speed limit in Civic.
More than 86 per cent of people who borrowed a bike reported in a follow-up survey that they saw themselves purchasing one afterward.
There are cargo bikes available with extra capacity for child seats, baskets and dog carriers.
Advertisement
They're meant to be for commuting, shopping and even the school run. Riding one is as safe as it can be in a city designed for car users.
Anyone who has enjoyed cycling in the past would quickly pick up the skill again.
It's like riding a bike.
READ ALSO:
To get cars off the road.
Advertisement
Emissions Reduction Minister Shane Rattenbury said transport accounts for more than 60 per cent of Canberra's overall greenhouse gas emissions.
"The Canberra Electric Bike Library encourages Canberrans to think about their travel options," Mr Rattenbury said.
"To help more Canberrans explore zero-emissions transport, we have added seven new bikes to the fleet, including an Australian-made cargo trike and additional standard e-bike options."
Plus they're really fun.
SEE-Change executive officer Brook Clinton said they're thrilled to continue offering the service as e-bike popularity surges.
Ms Clinton said older folks and people with disabilities are among those exploring the freedoms an electric bike provides.
Advertisement
"The electric bike library is a great place to start if you are wanting to get back into cycling after a few years," she said.
"Starting with a motor allows you to increase your fitness to a point that you are comfortable with."
The library will be showcased at the Wheelie Fun Day Out this Saturday at the Margaret Hendry School from 11.30am.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.