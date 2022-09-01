Audiences may be about to go mad (or maybe just go meh) for the most expensive TV series ever produced with this week's premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but those less inclined to being bludgeoned about the head by enchanted swords and lavish CGI panoramas may find just the claustrophobia they're looking for in this intense (and much cheaper) FX 10-parter now streaming on Disney+.