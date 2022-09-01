Australia's ceiling for migration will be temporarily lifted to nearly 200,000 places as the Labor government looks to address critical workforce and skills shortages.
The federal government will also employ a further 500 staff members to deal with a backlog of visa applications, at a cost of $36.1 million.
Skilled migration is in focus on the second day of the jobs and skills summit as the economy faces the impact of years of border closures and travel restrictions.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil announced on Friday morning the government would lift the number of migration spots would rise by 35,000 spots to 195,000 for the 2022-23 year.
"There isn't anything in this room that has universal support, but an area where almost everyone agrees, is that we need to lift the permanent migration numbers for this year," she said.
"I want to emphasise that one of Labor's priorities in immigration is moving away from the focus on short-term migration, to permanency, and citizenship and nation building."
State and territory-sponsored visas would also increase from 11,000 to 31,000.
Ms O'Neil said it was important Nationals leader David Littleproud had attended the summit given the challenges in the regions.
"I note David Littleproud is here - David, this will be important for the regions," she said.
"We've made that decision based on the discussions we have had and the urging of the people in this room.
"That is your voice being reflected in government decision-making."
Mr Littleproud, who is the only member of the opposition in attendance, said he was there to be constructive and to work together to find a solution.
"We've had enough of people just coming [to the regions], picking crops or being part of the processing sector, and just coming and going," he said.
"We want them to live in regional Australia.
"I think if we do this together, we can solve this together and regional Australia, let me tell you, will be part of that solution."
Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said the government would boost staff numbers by 500 to speed up processing and clear the growing visa backlog.
"The backlog will be cleared, waiting times will continue to come down," Mr Giles said.
"We will address this crisis while looking to position Australia to realise our potential as a reconciled nation that harnesses the great strength that is our diversity.
"This is the beginning, not the end."
The federal government has been facing increasing pressure to solve the growing visa backlog, which is tipped to soon surpass a million, since the May election.
More than 350,000 visa applications were lodged in February and March this year alone, representing a significant jump compared with the previous calendar year.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last month said while additional staff had been brought in to deal with the large backlog, more needed to be done.
"It's a hopeless situation that we inherited. We have put considerable resources into additional staff to get these visas processed," he told Sydney radio 2GB last month.
"How frustrating is it that there are people who want to come here who've been waiting in the queue, some for more than a year, but their visa can't be processed?"
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
