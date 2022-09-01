Fair Work Act law reforms will be an "immediate action", Employment Minister Tony Burke confirmed. Public servants will begin consultation meetings next week. The reforms will include a focus on flexibility, unpaid parental leave, greater protections and multi-employer agreements.

A national construction industry forum will be established involving unions, businesses and government. The forum will focus on solving issues in the male-dominated industry, such as mental health and safety.

Sam Mostyn, an advocate and businesswoman, will head of the government's Women's Economic Equality Taskforce, which will assist with the development of the National Strategy for Gender Equality.



Labor will bring forward 180,000 fee-free TAFE places in a support package for vocational education and training in the next budget in a bid to address skills shortages.