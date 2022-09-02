One can take it that Albanese would dearly love to drop the tax cuts, but he must balance the political and economic benefits against the costs. Not having decided anything yet, he can deny any plan, even as he complains of the legacy left to him by the Coalition. If economic conditions deteriorate - as well they might - he can at some future time of his own declare a budgeting emergency requiring a review of the cuts. If he does then dump them, he can balance the political costs against the immediate benefit of money he is able to push into new programs and projects. We must, of course, all hope that this extra money is not dissipated in marginal seat rorts - as they were so often by Coalition governments. But if the money was seen as being recommitted into some worthy and widely distributed program - say Medicare fee and rebate review - the public, including the middle class, might perceive the equity of the trade-off.