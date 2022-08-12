Our leaders cannot hide in the shadows of a Voice referendum

Other than a commitment to finding a way of giving Indigenous Australians a voice to be heard in parliament when matters directly affecting them are being discussed, it doesn't directly promise much. It does not, for example, guarantee that the voice will be listened to. Or that its advice will be followed. No doubt the voice will be heard with respect, and probably some ceremony. But no one knows better than the owners of that voice that the history of settlement, colonisation, institutionalisation and pauperisation of the first Australians has seen many noble sentiments, umpteen sincere promises, and, at the crunch, a million reasons, not necessarily financial ones, why Indigenous Australians cannot, or should not, be allowed to have what they want.