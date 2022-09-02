What's hot this spring | Trending

Past trends reinvented and everyday items reimagined headline what's popping for the new season.
Denim worker jacket, $585. Let the 1990s inspiration begin! Over-the-top and oversized denim is back in a big way this spring, for men and women. sandro-paris.com.au
'She packed my bags last night' cushion, $149. Elton John's music is not only topping the charts (this time with Britney Spears), but also a fun homewares range that gives kudos to the one and only Rocketman, alongside fellow trailblazers David Bowie and Dolly Parton. bonitacollective.com
Lola dress, $408. Made from a lightweight, 100 per cent organic woven linen that's perfect for twirling. Because eco-conscious choices are important no matter what your age. kapowkids.com.au
Chelsea necklace, $39.95. Best layered with finer chains, it's a fresh take on the 1990s trend that makes a statement and oozes luxury. zafino.com.au
Ciaté London shimmering lip oil, $25. Conditioning oils provide lasting hydration and smooth the appearance of dry skin. This affordable version is made with a non-sticky formula to ensure your hair won't stick to your lips as soon as you step into the wind. mecca.com.au
Iggie Star mesh bike shorts, $79. The mesh and denim trend (that is, layering sheer shorts under the other) is perfect for amplifying any spring outfit. oneteaspoon.com.au
Trixie heels, $169.95. This shoe design was sure to go gangbusters once it was worn by style icon Hailey Bieber. The checked print is also a strong choice this spring. stevemadden.com.au
Exfoliating body bar, $6.99. Skincare with a conscience is blooming this spring, whether it's the story behind the brand or the messaging emblazoned on the product. unlabelled.org.au
Cane arched mirror, $249. When it comes to hot interiors, opt for curves this season, with furniture and other functional items such as mirrors leading the way. freedom.com.au
Miller rib tank top, $69.95. Perhaps it's their simplicity and ability to be worn with anything and everything that has this wardrobe basic on everyone's must-have list. rollasjeans.com
Tailored cargo pants, $75. Think Jennifer Aniston during her time with Brad Pitt and you get the idea. Wear them in khaki and you've hit true 1990s throwback territory. au.boohoo.com
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
