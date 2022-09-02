The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders' Xavier Savage looking to turn pressure into NRL finals diamonds

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:05am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra fullback Xavier Savage is embracing the pressure of the business end of the season. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Xavier Savage is embracing the finals-like pressure they've been under, with the Canberra Raiders young gun declaring it's good for him.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.