The monotreme award goes to Daniel, who offers this observation: "As I lie awake at 3am, with minor jet-lag on my first overseas trip since the dreaded lockdowns, I can't help but feel the irony of re-engaging with The Echidna discussing "peak Elisabeth Moss" after deleting unread Echidna emails for a few weeks. And then the juxtaposition of reading about streaming overload alongside reader comments on nuclear armageddon threw my mind into a spin. But being reminded of that classic Groucho Marx quote really tipped me over the edge! But the real kicker is that when I woke in the middle of the night, the first thing I did was to reach for my phone, read The Echidna, write this email, and then look back in horror at what I'd just done! We are all being held captive by the constant stream of information competing for our attention, with The Echidna being one of its, albeit enlightened, participants. So damn you, Echidna! And ... er ... thank you."