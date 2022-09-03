A driver was allegedly assaulted after she resisted an attempted knifepoint robbery and attempted car theft in a north Canberra suburb.
ACT Policing in a Sunday statement said the incident occurred about 5.45pm on September 1 when the driver was sitting in her white Nissan SUV while parked near the intersection of Gozzard and Efkarpidis streets in Gungahlin.
The two female suspects approached the driver before one allegedly opened the door, brandishing a knife and threatening the driver, then demanded that she exit the car.
When the driver resisted, she was allegedly assaulted before the suspects fled on foot towards the Gungahlin Leisure Centre.
The two alleged offenders are described as appearing younger than 30 years old and about 165cm tall.
Their appearances also include being slim build and Caucasian with both wearing black clothing at the time of the incident.
Police are asking for public help and are seeking witnesses and footage, including CCTV and dashcam, in the surrounding areas of the incident, including any suspicious behaviour near the Gungahlin Leisure Centre at about 5.45pm
Anyone who can help police is urged to contact ACT Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Please quote reference 7204581.
