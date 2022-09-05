The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

Better COVID vaccines are on the way. What do they do? And what technology might we see in future

By Paul Griffin
September 5 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 120 potential COVID vaccines are in clinical trials. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Regulators in Australia and the United States last week approved Omicron-specific boosters, following approval in the United Kingdom in mid-August.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.