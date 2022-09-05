The number of daily COVID-19 cases in the ACT continues to drop to record lows, with the fewest new cases recorded in eight months.
There were 124 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday. The number of daily cases has remained under 300 for 18 days and the seven-day rolling average is at 175.
Advertisement
Canberra hospitals were caring for 93 patients with COVID-19. This includes one person in intensive care and one on ventilation. The number of hospitalisations has grown by one since the previous day.
No new deaths were reported, meaning the total number of lives lost to the virus during the pandemic remains at 123.
The territory's pandemic case tally is now 203,320.
The ACT has 1027 known active cases of coronavirus, 40 fewer than the day before. Of the new cases, 60 were reported through PCR tests and 64 as a result of rapid tests.
READ MORE:
Double vaccinated people aged over five make up 77.8 per cent of the ACT population.
The proportion of people aged 16 and over who are triple-vaxxed rose to 78.1 per cent.
The percentage of people over 50 in the ACT who have received their fourth dose has hit 57.3 per cent.
NSW has recorded 2341 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours to 8pm Sunday. The state reported two deaths with more than 1706 people in hospital and 46 in the ICU.
Victoria has reported four deaths and 1709 new infections. There were 266 people in hospital, 14 of those in intensive care to 8pm Sunday.
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.