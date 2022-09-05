The Canberra Times
Canberra daily COVID-19 cases continue to drop


By Hannah Neale
Updated September 5 2022 - 2:58am, first published 2:55am
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in the ACT continues to drop to record lows, with the fewest new cases recorded in eight months.

