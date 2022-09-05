The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Economists call for fast-tracked child care to ease of cost of living

Gerard Cockburn
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Gerard Cockburn, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
September 5 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Leading economists are urging the Albanese government to bring forward childcare subsidies to ease the pressure on households staring down further rate rises and looming petrol hikes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.