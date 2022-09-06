ACT independent David Pocock has secured changes to Labor's climate change bill ahead of a final vote in the Senate.
But the key crossbencher says he will keep pushing the Albanese government to raise its climate action ambitions, and has flagged that he would be prepared to vote against - and potentially sink - future bills if they don't go far enough in addressing global warming and the wildlife extinction crisis.
Advertisement
Senator Pocock has agreed to back Labor's signature climate change legislation, guaranteeing that it will pass through the upper house.
A final vote is expected on Wednesday after debate resumes in the Senate on Tuesday afternoon.
The former Wallabies captain told reporters in Parliament House that he was never planning to "stand in the way" of the bill, despite believing Labor's 43 per cent 2030 emissions reduction target was too low.
However, Senator Pocock had been pushing for changes to strengthen the legislation before guaranteeing his vote.
After talks on Monday, Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen confirmed the government would support some of Senator Pocock's amendments.
That includes changes relating to the Climate Change Authority's advice to the government.
Mr Bowen also agreed to minor amendments from crossbenchers during the lower house debate.
"We'll be supporting sensible amendments which are in keeping with our agenda as we did in the House of Representatives," Mr Bowen said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Senator Pocock said his amendments would add "transparency and accountability" to the bill.
The government will reject a proposal from Senator Pocock and fellow crossbenchers Jacqui Lambie and her colleague Tammy Tyrrell, which would have required reporting on expected greenhouse gas emissions from budget spending.
Asked to explain why the idea was knocked back, Mr Bowen indicated the new "wellbeing" motive underpinning Labor's first budget would take carbon pollution into account.
Mr Bowen rebuffed suggestions that the bill was largely symbolic, declaring that legislated climate targets meant Australia was "open for business when it comes to renewable energy".
The bill's passage marks a major legislative win for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who has put climate action at the forefront of his domestic and international agenda.
But his government is under sustained pressure to go future - including from Senator Pocock.
A looming rewrite of environmental protection laws, a shakeup of the scheme aimed at reducing emissions at heavy polluting facilities - known as the safeguard mechanism - and a review of the carbon credits system are shaping up as the next battlegrounds in the climate fight.
The pro-climate independent said he wanted to work constructively with the government on policies to tackle global warming and protect the environment.
Advertisement
But he repeated that he wouldn't be a "rubber-stamp" for Labor's agenda as he signaled he would continue to push Labor to lift its ambitions.
"The thing I've heard loud and clear is that people want more ambition on climate, they want more ambition on environmental issues," he said.
"We're facing a massive biodiversity crisis and we have to get serious about actually dealing with that."
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.