After the shift in location, the nostalgic feeling is enhanced by the beautiful scenery, exquisitely captured by cinematographer Kate McCullough. But there's no sentimental ickiness here - not in the script, not in the performances, not in the score by Stephen Rennicks. The filmmakers respect the audience enough to let the emotions emerge naturally. Only a couple of brief slow-motion scenes seem out of place, conflicting with the more realistic nature of the rest of the film.

