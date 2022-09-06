Police want help finding two stolen vehicles

ACT police are asking the public to come forward with information about two missing vehicles suspected of being abandoned somewhere in Canberra.
The first car is a red Audi A4, which was allegedly stolen from a residence in Forrest between 8.30pm and 9am on Saturday, July 30 or Sunday, July 31.
The second vehicle, a black Great Wall dual cab ute, allegedly stolen from a home in Bonner about 7.30am on Monday August 1.
Police said on Tuesday, the vehicles are "likely to be parked in inconspicuous locations and will have either stolen number plates, no number plates or plates that do not match".
In early August, the ACT Police established a taskforce to deal with the rise in stolen vehicles in Canberra.
Operation TORIC, which stands for "targeting of recidivism in Canberra", aims to address the increase in car thefts in the ACT, along with dangerous driving which is often done in stolen vehicles.
Police are urging anyone who has seen these vehicles or can assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7169861.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
