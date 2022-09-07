The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Two cheers for summits: our broken system badly needs creative alternatives

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
September 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese delivers closing remarks at the Jobs and Skills Summit. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Political summits, like the recent Jobs and Skills Summit, are intriguing for what they tell us both about our parliamentary system of government and our nation's social and economic organisation. Because they are merely occasional events, they can't replace or even transform our existing system; but they are worth having for what they reveal about its strengths and weaknesses and the hints they offer about possible improvements.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Warhurst

John Warhurst

Canberra Times columnist

John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.